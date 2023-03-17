U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Growing At a CAGR of 5.8%, Globally, is Projected to Reach $5.81 Billion by 2027

Offering infants healthy, nutrient-dense carbohydrates is expected to optimize their growth and maintain a healthy body weight.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-up Milk), Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, and Others), and Point of Sale (Prescription Based and OTC): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". As per the report, the U.S. baby infant formula industry was accounted for $3.65 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11214

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. However, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding and concerns regarding food safety hinder the market growth. On the contrary, preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Top Key Companies Are:

The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone Sa, D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg, Holle Baby Food Ag, Kabrita Usa, Nature’s One, Llc, Nestle S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, And The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Procure Complete Report (176 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8153a0f927809efafc7ef49f0aa5affe

In 2020, the infant milk segment garnered the largest share, and is likely to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that infant milk contains vitamins and nutrients, such as iron that can help prevent anemia. Some types of infant formulas are supplemented with a probiotic bacteria called Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps to prevent diarrhea, ease colic, and lower the risk of food allergies.

Key Findings Of The Study

-> In 2020, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

-> The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

-> The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

-> The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

-> The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent U.S baby infant formula market share in 2020, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

Regional Outlook:

In addition, upsurge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with organic infant formula has led to increase in preference for organic baby drinks. Thus, baby infant formula free from ingredients such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is anticipated to gain traction in the U.S., thereby contributing toward the growth of the market. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in birth rate hamper the U.S. baby infant formula market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11214

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Baby Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market

Infant Nutrition Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infant-nutrition-market

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-baby-infant-formula-market

Canada Baby Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-baby-food-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.