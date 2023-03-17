Allen University Landed in the Top 10 of HBCU Ranking for 2023

Allen University Ranked in the Top 15 of HBCU Hidden Gem Colleges

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Schools Guide has ranked Allen University #8 in the 15 Top HBCU Hidden Gem Colleges for 2023. OSG defines Hidden Gem Colleges as smaller colleges and universities that offer high-quality education and also have on-line degree programs.

"We are proud of this recognition as it aligns with the vision of the University to be a leading institution of higher education with an established precedence of excellence for both undergraduate and graduate students." - Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President, Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #2 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #22 of the top HBCUs across the United States, (2020 College Census). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.