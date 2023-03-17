Finding Home: The Long Road to Recovery for the Displaced in Mozambique

Chimoio, 20 March 2023 – Until 2020, life seemed settled for Leonardo, his wife, and their seven children, who lived peacefully in Muidumbe district in the north of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique. Although they had no great wealth, they felt fulfilled: they had a house with a full larder thanks to hard work on the farm they cultivated; their young children went to school, played ball and drew paintings with their friends and neighbours; and their older children had become independent with jobs within the village and in neighbouring communities.

Despite a visual impairment from a young age that rendered him blind in one eye, Leonardo was had earned his status as a highly reputable tailor in the village, a craft he perfected over time, passionate of vivid fabrics that filled the village with colour.

But the peaceful lives of millions of people in northern Mozambique have been affected over the past five years by insecurity, as attacks by Non-State Armed Groups have resulted in a precarious humanitarian situation and the displacement of more than 1 million people within the country.

In October 2020, the imminent risk of an attack on Leonardo's village forced families and neighbours to suddenly flee.

“I saw the gunmen approaching from the farm where I was working. I had to run away without being able to take anything with me. It took me two whole days to find my wife and children, who had also managed to escape and hide in the bush,” says Leonardo, reliving the experience with emotion. “We were leaving behind a whole life that we had worked so hard to build.”

After a long journey marked by exhaustion, uncertainty, and the devastation of leaving an entire life behind, Leonardo and his family arrived at Montepuez district in Cabo Delgado, where they were temporarily relocated until February 2022, when they were permanently relocated in the Chimoio Relocation Site in the same district.

Displacement causes a wide range of stressors such as exposure to traumatic experiences and the breakdown of social support, which can contribute to distress and lead to poor psychosocial wellbeing. Unemployment, challenging socioeconomic conditions, and lack of social integration are also risk factors for mental health and psychosocial issues. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 5 people affected by conflict experiences mental health problems. The prevalence of common mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) tends to be higher among displaced communities exposed to adversity and conflict.