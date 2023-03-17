New B2B Data Platform SalesMirror.ai is Revolutionizing the Way Businesses Connect and Collaborate

The B2B Data Platform provides up-to-date data about prospective customers, partners, investors, and more.

In this tough economy, a lot of businesses are struggling to make sales. To help them optimize and accelerate their lead generation process, Bytient Technologies Inc, a leader in business data solutions, has launched SalesMirror.ai. The B2B data platform is poised to revolutionize how businesses build relationships and offer entrepreneurs, and their teams access to accurate and up-to-date data about prospective and existing customers, partners, investors, and more.

It offers a range of benefits, including real-time search that finds relationships and patterns between public databases, organizations, social media posts, news articles, and more. This enables businesses to have access to up-to-date data about potential customers, such as company industry, size, contact information, and location. They can also seamlessly integrate the system directly into their sales process to improve the data enrichment and verification process.

Talking to the media, CEO of Bytient Technologies, Ralph Lehnert, said, "We're excited to announce the launch of SalesMirror.ai as we believe it is a game changer when it comes to helping companies get more conversions. Our platform makes it easier for businesses to access direct contacts for executives in nearly any company. The ecosystem opens up new possibilities in this fast-paced world”.

Thanks to the platform, their clients in diverse industries across the planet have been able to streamline their sales processes and minimize the time needed by salespeople to research their prospects, directly leading to increased sales productivity and improved results.

The CEO went on to add, "We believe our B2B data platform will have a profound impact on how businesses gain insights on buyers, competitors, partners, and much more. By leveraging the power of our AI ecosystem, businesses can achieve better results and stay ahead of the competition."

The platform even assists businesses in identifying the technology the target company uses. This helps them find optimal target businesses, pre-qualify them, or find the ice-breaker sales associates can use. They even have a free tier for small businesses to get started.

Companies interested in learning more about the platform and how it can benefit their business can visit today: https://salesmirror.ai/

About Bytient

Bytient is the only platform that leverages forensic intelligence and predictive analytics to get countless data points on potential buyers, competitors, partners, and even entire entrepreneurship ecosystems. The platform is run by Bytient Technologies Inc. – a leader B2B data provider which is owned and operated by Lehnert Ventures. Their team consists of machine learning and big data experts who have experience working with small businesses, enterprises, and non-profits.

Media Contact

Bytient Technologies Inc

Ralph Lehnert

Orlando

Florida

United States