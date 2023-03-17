Rahim Handy: The Empathetic Storytelling Maverick at Clear Motion Films

Rahim Handy, founder of Clear Motion Films, is an empathetic video creator. Known for his direction of story angles and the perspectives of his characters, Rahim’s style of video creation stands apart from the rest in his field. Clear Motion Films’ mission is to portray the heart of a story: their goal is to be Clear, Creative and Different.

While making music videos is an integral part of Clear Motion Films’ work, Rahim’s focus is to create films that bring awareness to social issues. He focuses on societal problems like homelessness, poverty, senseless violence and racial injustice. Rahim has been able to fine-tune the art of documentary storytelling and develop a filming style that transforms the viewer into a ‘witness’ of the story being told. Almost like experiencing a real-life event.

Rahim Handy created Clear Motion Films to tell stories ‘about people that matter, to the people that matter’. With that, Clear Motion Films has helped to produce multiple stories across the United States with many partners including Commercial Banks, Non-Profit Organizations, and churches, as well as celebrity clients.

With a focus on telling stories with style, Rahim recalls when Clear Motion Films was tasked with creatinga piece on Lil Snupe, a teenager who was killed just 7 days after his 18th birthday. “I cried and laughed with the people who shared their stories with me about Lil Snupe. When we were done, I really felt like I knew him. This is what it means to Be Clear, Be Creative & Be Different. We have to be willing to be filled with a story in order to tell that story,” he says.

Rahim Handy studied film at The University of Texas at Arlington and audio engineering at Berklee College of Music. It is these 2 skills combined which enabled Rahim to create a masterpiece of picture in sound that elaborates storytelling in unique ways. Clear Motion Pictures has created music documentaries for artists like Yella Beezy, Lyfe Jennings, EightBall and MJG. It was also honored to film and produce a short piece for Adam Blackstone BBE for the making of the 2020 Super Bowl. Rahim Handy have also won the Clio award, Remi Award, and the Addy award for their video creation.

To keep up to date with the amazing stories told by Rahim Handy and Clear Motion Films, visit: https://www.instagram.com/rahim.cmf/.

Media Contact

Clear Motion Films

Rahim Handy

Dallas

Texas

United States