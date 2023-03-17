Suncor Stainless Makes The Top New Products List of 2022

Suncor® Stainless Inc., is the leading manufacturer for stainless steel hardware in the industrial, marine, government, architectural, OEM and commercial industries. Suncor® Stainless was recently featured in the February/March issue of Fastener Technology International magazine. The article highlights the "Top New Products of 2022". PULLPRO™ Premium Stainless Steel Blocks and Sheaves, and Grade 316 Stainless Steel Hex Nut Blanks made the list.

PLYMOUTH, Mass., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PULLPRO™, is a new line of premium stainless steel blocks and sheaves designed to address an industry need for versatile, robust, and long-lasting block assemblies to meet today's demanding applications. PULLPRO™ blocks and sheaves are available for fibrous or wire rope and are comprised of only the highest quality raw materials. The blocks are available with five different attachment types, allowing the user to choose an assembly that meets the needs of their application. Attachment types include a forged swivel eye, forged D shackle, forged bow shackle, forged swivel hook and a machined bolt head.

PULLPRO™ blocks feature a unique three-way head configuration that allows a single block to offer incredible versatility and multiple usages through fixed 0°, fixed 90°, and free swivel modes. While competitor's products would require three independent blocks to achieve multiple head configurations, PULLPRO™ blocks offer the versatility of utilizing one block. Users can stock a reduced inventory and provide greater options for changes in the field without having to swap out the block for another configuration. This is especially beneficial if fibrous or wire rope is already setup through the blocks and saves a considerable amount of time.

Suncor® Stainless new launch of Hex Nut Blanks are versatile and feature a universal inside diameter that can be Left Hand or Right Hand threaded in UNC, UNF or Metric. The Hex Nut Blanks are made from grade 316 stainless steel for maximum corrosion resistance and durability, making it ideal for even the harshest marine and industrial environments. Hex nuts are the most common nuts available. They are used in conjunction with bolts, machine screws, swage studs, threaded rods, turnbuckles, and many other threaded components that need to be secured into place using a nut. There are many options available for users that require smaller sized hex nuts. However, as the required hex nut size increases, the availability of these larger sized hex nuts decreases. That is why we created hex nut blanks in larger sizes ranging from 5/8" to 1-1/2" (M16 to M39). Suncor Stainless® offers threading services, but users can also choose to buy them as blanks and thread them on demand.

You can find our entire selection of products at http://www.suncorstainless.com.

Media Contact

Katie Kastanek, Suncor Stainless, 508-732-1082, kkastanek@suncorstainless.com

SOURCE Suncor Stainless