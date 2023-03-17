Charles Kirkland Scholarship Program Launched in Phoenix, Arizona to Support Student Entrepreneurs

The Charles Kirkland Scholarship for Entrepreneurs proudly announces its launch of its inaugural scholarship fund. This esteemed program will provide financial assistance to college students who are pursuing a business or entrepreneurship degree and demonstrate unwavering dedication to entrepreneurship and a proven track record of success. One deserving student will receive the scholarship that will cover tuition, textbooks and other related expenses.

The Charles Kirkland Scholarship has been designed by entrepreneur Charles Kirkland, who was a passionate advocate for the power of education and innovation. As an influential leader in the Phoenix community, Mr. Kirkland believed strongly in the potential of young entrepreneurs and worked tirelessly to provide them with every opportunity possible to fulfill their dreams of success.

The Charles Kirkland Scholarship seeks applicants who can demonstrate exemplary academic achievement as well as entrepreneurial spirit and leadership skills. To be considered for this award, applicants must submit an application packet containing a personal statement describing their goals as an entrepreneur and how they plan on achieving those goals; two letters of recommendation; official transcripts; a resume or CV outlining any prior entrepreneurial experience; and evidence of their commitment to their field such as awards or recognitions received or projects completed. All applications must be received by October 15, 2023 at 11:59pm EST in order to be eligible.

The winner for the scholarship will be announced November 15, 2023.

The selection committee will evaluate the winner of the award based on our essay contest which answers the question: “Describe an industry related to green energy that needs significant improvement and propose a new business idea that could make a positive impact in that industry.” The winner of the essay contest will be determined by the selection committee, who will assess all submissions using various criteria. These include academic excellence (reflected by GPA), participation in extracurricular activities related to entrepreneurship (such as competitions or programs), leadership skills (such as involvement in student organizations), demonstrated financial need (with possible documentation required), quality of the essays/personal statements submitted, quality of the letters of recommendation, strength of the applicant's resume/CV, previous entrepreneurial experience, awards or recognitions received, completed projects, and other relevant factors.

The recipient of the Charles Kirkland Scholarship will receive $1,000 towards tuition fees—allowing them access to educational resources they wouldn't otherwise have—in addition to textbooks and other associated materials needed throughout their studies. Furthermore, they will also receive mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs in order to help them achieve their goals successfully upon graduation The goal is that this scholarship program can act as a catalyst for furthering not only the recipient's education but also his/her career prospects after graduation.

For more information about eligibility requirements or how you can apply please visit the official Charles Kirkland Scholarship Website.

Media Contact

Charles Kirkland Scholarship

Charles Kirkland

Phoenix

AZ

United States