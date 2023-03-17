Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period - FY 2024 Weatherization Assistance Program Proposed State Plan

DOEE invites the public to present its comments in writing or at a virtual public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Proposed State Plan for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

Public Hearing

HEARING DATE: Friday, March 24, 2023

TIME: 12:00 PM

WEB ACCESS: Meeting number: 2319 757 2751

Password: WsY2388MUgQ

WebEx Access>>

PHONE ACCESS: 1-202-860-2110

Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 1-650-479-3208

Beginning March 14, 2023 the full text of the FY24 WAP Proposed State Plan will be in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of the WAP Proposed State Plan by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of FY24 WAP Proposed State Plan mailto:” in the subject line.

Write the Department at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, “Attn: LaWanda Jones RE: FY24 WAP Proposed State Plan” on the outside of the envelope.

The deadline for comments is March 24, 2023 at 12:00pm. All persons present at the hearing who wish to be heard may testify in person. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons are urged to submit duplicate copies of their written statements.

Persons may also submit written testimony by email, with a subject line of “FY24 WAP Proposed State Plan”, to [email protected]. Comments clearly marked “FY24 WAP Proposed State Plan” may also be mailed to the Department’s offices at the address listed above. All comments should be received no later than March 24, 2023 at 12:00PM. The Department will consider all comments received in its final decision.