Juni Learning Launches Online Summer Camps for Kids and Teens to Make the Most of Summer Break

Leading provider of online tutoring launches online summer camps 2023 for kids and teens and offers courses in coding and math.

Juni Learning, a leading provider of online tutoring for K-12 students, has announced the launch of Camp Juni, its summer camp for 2023. The camps will offer a variety of programs to help kids and teens build valuable skills and explore their interests over the summer months.

Juni Learning's virtual summer camps are designed for both novice and advanced learners, with programs for kids as young as seven years old to programs for teens in high school. Camp Juni offers courses in coding and math, and the program consists of eight one-on-one classes that students can take with hand-matched instructors based on their learning style.

Studies have shown that coding and math are two of the most valuable skills for students to learn in today's world. By taking coding and math lessons with Juni Learning, students not only improve their problem-solving and critical thinking abilities, but also open up doors to exciting career opportunities in fields like technology, engineering, marketing, and finance.

The virtual format of Juni Learning's summer camps makes it easy for students to participate from anywhere, giving them the flexibility to learn on their own schedule. Camp Juni also provides a safe and engaging learning environment where students can explore their passions and build essential skills from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to the flexibility to learn on their own schedule, Juni Learning's instructors are students at the top US universities who are studying the subjects they teach at Juni. Juni Learning also collects details on instructor preferences and the student's personalities and learning styles to match them with a great instructor.

"At Juni Learning, we're committed to providing the best online learning experience for students," said Vivian Shen CEO of Juni Learning. "Our summer camps are a great way for students to stay engaged and motivated over the summer while also building skills that will benefit them in the future."

To learn more about Juni Learning's online summer camps and to register your child, visit https://start.junilearning.com/campjuni. For more information, please contact Juni Learning at support@learnwithjuni.com.

About Juni Learning

Founded in 2017, Juni Learning is an award-winning provider of online education solutions, offering personalized learning experiences to students around the world. As a leader in STEM education, Juni helps students of all ages and levels achieve their academic and career goals through innovative technology and expert instruction. The company is backed by top leaders and investors in technology including Y Combinator, Forerunner Ventures, and Pear VC. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit Juni Learning's website at https://junilearning.com/

