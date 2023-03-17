Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. will announce its 4th Quarter 2022 financial results on March 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on April 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the 4th-quarter results.

To access the call, please dial (786) 496 5601 (U.S.) or (866) 571 0905 (toll-free) and request to join the "Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules 2022 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call". Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior the start time to allow the operator to register you and transfer you into the call by the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the conference call live, there will be a replay available through May 2, 2023, which can be accessed by dialing (866) 583-1035 (U.S. Toll Free), passcode 8435595#.

About Prime Healthcare: As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005065/en/