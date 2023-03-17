Dome Construction Was Awarded the CEA Excellence in Safety and President's Awards

Dome Construction, one of California's leading general contractors, today announced it won two awards from Construction Employers' Association (CEA), the Excellence in Safety award for the 20th year in a row, making it one of only eight companies to win for 20 consecutive years, and the President's Safety Award for the fourth year in a row, its 7th President's Safety award.

"The safety and well-being of our Dome employees is our top priority, so these two awards are especially meaningful," said Brent Miller, Director of Risk Management at Dome Construction. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to making safety a fundamental part of our culture. We remain committed to upholding the highest safety standards with no serious injuries or OSHA citations in the 54-year history of the company and ensuring our job sites are safe and secure for Dome employees, contractors, and visitors."

The Excellence in Safety Award winners have achieved both a total incident rate and a lost workday incident rate 25 percent below the industry average, an experience modification rate below 1.0, a flat or negative experience modification trend over the past four years, and a demonstration of an active safety training program.

The President's Safety Award recognizes CEA member firms whose safety programs exceed industry standards. President's Safety Award winners are recognized for having achieved both a total injury and incident rate and a lost workday rate at least 50 percent below the industry average, and an experience modification rate of .70 or less.

About Dome Construction

Dome Construction was founded in 1969 on a people-first philosophy and the idea of developing a thoughtful, innovative, and sustainable construction firm with fundamental values rooted in integrity, transparency, and a solid commitment to doing it right. Dome ranks in the top five of the 44 highest-rated California general contractors with the lowest EMR rate, putting the company in the top one percent of the safest builders in the state. The strong safety culture Dome has built is why they have been recognized for the past 20 years by the Construction Employers Association (CEA) for Excellence in Safety. As pioneers of innovative construction practices, Dome is committed to utilizing methodologies and technologies that push construction forward, especially when it promotes improved worker safety, such as creating technologies like eMOD. For additional information about Dome Construction, please visit www.domebuilds.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005059/en/