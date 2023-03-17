Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,913 in the last 365 days.

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2023 Quarterly Distribution

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund MDS (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05992 per Class A unit and US$0.05473 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158831

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2023 Quarterly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more