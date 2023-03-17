US Mhealth Device Market Revenue Expected to Surpass $53.25 Billion Sales by 2028

US Mhealth Device Market trends

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes in lifestyle, rise in use of smartphone, and new product developments drive the growth of the U.S. mhealth device market. The real-time tracking segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for mhealth devices has been increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic to monitor health conditions remotely for ensuring safety and avoiding cross-contamination during visits to clinics or hospitals.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. mhealth device market generated $12.11 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $53.25 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and regional scenarios.

The report thoroughly examines the market size, US Mhealth Device Market trends, key market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and key investment pockets. The report on the US Mhealth Device Market provides an overview of the market as well as market definition and scope. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the US Mhealth Device Market, as well as a breakdown of the pain points, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global US Mhealth Device Market examined in the report include Ascom Holding AG, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Zebra Technologies Corp, Vivify Health, Inc., Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc., Medtronic Plc, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Masimo, Agamatrix Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, and HCHB.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the US Mhealth Device Market analysis from 2023 to 2028 to identify the prevailing US Mhealth Device Market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• An in-depth analysis of the US Mhealth Device Market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of regional and global US Mhealth Device Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

However, Porter's five forces analysis of the US Mhealth Device Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the US Mhealth Device Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Investment research:

The Global US Mhealth Device Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global US Mhealth Device Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

US mhealth Device Market Segmentation

By Device Type

• Smartphone

◦ 5G

◦ LTE

• Tablets

◦ 5G

◦ LTE

• IoT Devices

◦ Smartwatch

◦ Fitness Tracker

• Mobile Broadband

◦ Hotspot

▪ 5G

▪ LTE

◦ Router

• Mobile Computers

By Application

• Diagnosis & Treatment

• Real Time Tracking

• Data Collection

