Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Richmond County

Augusta, GA (March 17, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Augusta, Richmond County, GA. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation on March 15, 2023. One man was shot and is in custody. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 9:42 p.m., RCSO deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Brandywine Place regarding a gunshot victim inside a home. When deputies arrived, they made contact with Shawn Gunn, age 52, of Augusta, who was inside the home. Deputies attempted to get Gunn to come out of the home, but he refused. Gunn then shot at the deputies from the front door. Deputies returned fire, shooting Gunn. Gunn was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment and is currently in the Richmond County Jail.

Deputies entered the home and found Commen Gunn, age 48, deceased in an upstairs bathroom. The death investigation is being conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and once complete, it will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.