2030 World Cup: Akhannouch Calls Morocco's Joint Bid 'Consecration' of New Page of Cooperation, Partnerships

MOROCCO, March 17 - Morocco's joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup is a consecration of a new page of cooperation and partnerships, said Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday.

Speaking at the beginning of the Council of Government, Akhannouch expressed his pride in the HM the King's announcement of this joint application which is embodies the junction between Africa and Europe, said Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas at a press briefing after the Council.

The Head of Government has also expressed his congratulations to HM the King following the award to the Sovereign by the Confederation of African Football of the Award of Excellence for outstanding achievements of the year 2022.

In this sense, he praised the major advances that sport in Morocco has known thanks to the high solicitude with which HM the King surrounds this sector.

The Head of Government reiterated, on this occasion, the adherence of the government to this dynamic that the Kingdom knows under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 16 March 2023

