Visitor arrivals for February 2023

MACAU, March 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 1,593,743 in February 2023, representing an upsurge of 143.1% year-on-year and a rise of 14.0% month-on-month. Overnight visitors (843,402) and same-day visitors (750,341) soared by 201.8% and 99.5% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.3 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.2 days) dropped by 1.1 days, while that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) went up by 0.2 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China grew by 64.8% year-on-year to 1,003,999, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (634,538) surging by 222.9%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 43.7% year-on-year to 552,094, of whom 27.9% came from Zhuhai (154,210) and 21.0% came from Guangzhou (115,876). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (523,271) and Taiwan (22,411) rocketed by 1,163.7% and 372.6% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 117.9% year-on-year to 1,282,060 in February; among them, 50.1% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (642,521), 32.5% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (416,899) and 12.5% via the Hengqin port (160,889). In addition, visitor arrivals by sea and by air leapt by 1,107.4% and 121.6% year-on-year to 199,523 and 112,160 respectively.

In the first two months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 121.6% year-on-year to 2,991,491; overnight visitors (1,659,601) and same-day visitors (1,331,890) jumped by 217.0% and 61.2% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.4 days, with that of overnight visitors (2.4 days) decreasing by 0.9 day whereas that of same-day visitors (0.3 day) rising by 0.2 day.