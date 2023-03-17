Livelihood Affairs Bureau of In-depth Cooperation Zone and Cultural Affairs Bureau jointly organise “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market”

MACAU, March 17 - In order to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the cultural and creative industries sector in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government will jointly hold the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” from 24 to 26 March, inviting Macao’s cultural and creative industries to the In-depth Cooperation Zone, promoting Macao’s cultural and creative, and fashion brands.

The press conference of the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” was held today (17 March) at the Chimelong Hengqin Bay Hotel, with the presence of the Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Huang Yujie; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; and the Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Fong Fong Tan.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project developed under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. The activity “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” will organise the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative industries in the market in order to strengthen industrial chain synergy in the In-depth Cooperation Zone. The event will be held from 24 to 26 March, from 2pm to 10pm, at Fuxiang riverside, Hengqin Chimelong, bringing together 40 Macao’s cultural and creative brands, displaying and selling a wide range of cultural and creative products including clothing and accessories, knitted fabric, handmade pottery and original illustrations, showcasing the creative and diverse cultural image of Macao. In addition, a “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will be set up at the same venue to display 16 original Macao fashion brands, promoting Macao’s original fashion and accessories, and enhancing the publicity of Macao brands. A number of music performances and creative handicraft workshops will also be held, creating an artistic and cultural atmosphere.

IC hopes to take this important opportunity of building Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, as well as to take the opportunity of “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” as a starting point to strengthen collaboration with the In-depth Cooperation Zone, in order to bring more elements of the cultural and creative industries, cultural tourism and arts to the In-depth Cooperation Zone, and promote cultural and creative products with local characteristics to the Greater Bay Area market, which will help enhance the popularity of Macao’s cultural and creative brands and promote cultural and creative exchanges and development in the Greater Bay Area.