‘Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia’ Inaugurated to Unveil Memories of Macao that Elapse Like Dreams

MACAU, March 17 - ‘Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia’ organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) was inaugurated at the Tap Seac Gallery at 6:30 p.m. today (17 March), and the opening ceremony was officiated by the Acting Vice-President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Zhang Wei; President of the Macau Artist Society, Lok Hei; President of the Fellow Members Council, Carlos Marreiros; exhibition curator João Miguel Barros; and the featured artists Ung Vai Meng and Chan Hin Io.

‘Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia’ is a contemporary art exhibition that comprises documentation of performance art, photography, videos and sculptures, displaying 11 pieces/sets of exhibits showcased in the Collateral Event from Macao, China at the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia last year, as well as supplementary videos, literature, and objects featured in the photographic works. Drawing on various venues in the old districts of Macao that are imbued with historical traces, such as ironware shops, martial clubs, antique shops, and old offices, artists Ung Vai Meng and Chan Hin Io from the ‘YiiMa’ Art Group use large-scale sculptures, documentary images and physical intervention to guide the viewers, through visual impact, into the unique cultural environment of the city that is full of memories and historical connotations, offering them an opportunity to experience the dreamlike yet allegorical scenes of daily life.

Through this exhibition, IC hopes to give the public a deeper understanding of the international development direction of local art and expand their cultural horizons. A range of guided tours by artists and workshops will be held during the exhibition, including ‘Into the Creative World of Allegory of Dreams’ scheduled in April, where the ‘YiiMa’ Art Group will lead the participants to explore the distinct and rich cultural connotations of Macao between the aged buildings in old districts. For details about the exhibition and outreach activities, please visit MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo. The Tap Seac Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.