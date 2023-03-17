2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy Participants Announced
The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in St. Louis exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.
“The Missouri Agribusiness Academy is a great experience for high school students interested in agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Not only do they have the opportunity to explore all Missouri agriculture has to offer, but they also get the chance to network with other students across the state and leaders in the industry.”
Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded 1,060 academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.
Students selected for the 2023 class are:
- Autumn Jones, East Prairie
- Avery Ridgley, Jonesburg
- Brayden Hallford, California
- Cash Honeycutt, Richmond
- Catherine Henke, Moscow Mills
- Cierra Britton, Cuba
- Hadley Cline, Maryville
- Harlee Beck, Chillicothe
- Jenna Edwards, Carrollton
- Kendal Schroeder, Grandin
- Kiley Evans, Galena
- Lane Engelmeier, St. James
- Lindsay McDonald, Mt. Vernon
- Macie Winkler, Poplar Bluff
- Marlee Jones, Cuba
- McKenna Claborn, Silex
- Nina Momphard, Troy
- Pakey Matthews, Fredericktown
- Raegan Pendleton, Stotts City
- Raymond Cunningham, Salem
- Reagan O'Farrell, Appleton City
- Reid Ragsdale, Holliday
- Rhett Keaton, Anderson
- Saige Miller, Cassville
- Samuel Jordan, Savannah
- Skylar Wolfe, Slater
- Sophia Binkholder, Hermann
- Taylor Nothdurft, Friedheim
- Tyne Wilson, Pleasant Hill
- Yoo Jung Lee, Chillicothe
Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the 2024 Missouri FFA Convention.
For additional details about the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.