2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy Participants Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in St. Louis exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.

“The Missouri Agribusiness Academy is a great experience for high school students interested in agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Not only do they have the opportunity to explore all Missouri agriculture has to offer, but they also get the chance to network with other students across the state and leaders in the industry.”

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded 1,060 academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

Students selected for the 2023 class are:

Autumn Jones, East Prairie

Avery Ridgley, Jonesburg

Brayden Hallford, California

Cash Honeycutt, Richmond

Catherine Henke, Moscow Mills

Cierra Britton, Cuba

Hadley Cline, Maryville

Harlee Beck, Chillicothe

Jenna Edwards, Carrollton

Kendal Schroeder, Grandin

Kiley Evans, Galena

Lane Engelmeier, St. James

Lindsay McDonald, Mt. Vernon

Macie Winkler, Poplar Bluff

Marlee Jones, Cuba

McKenna Claborn, Silex

Nina Momphard, Troy

Pakey Matthews, Fredericktown

Raegan Pendleton, Stotts City

Raymond Cunningham, Salem

Reagan O'Farrell, Appleton City

Reid Ragsdale, Holliday

Rhett Keaton, Anderson

Saige Miller, Cassville

Samuel Jordan, Savannah

Skylar Wolfe, Slater

Sophia Binkholder, Hermann

Taylor Nothdurft, Friedheim

Tyne Wilson, Pleasant Hill

Yoo Jung Lee, Chillicothe

Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the 2024 Missouri FFA Convention.

For additional details about the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.