ALCO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Alico, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") ALCO.

Class Period: February 4, 2021December 13, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Alico investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico's deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company's financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alco-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-alico-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301774695.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

