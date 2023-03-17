Engine Vision Media Hires Chris Gialanella as President & Publisher

Shelby Russell is Promoted to COO & Head of Events

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Vision Media, a Los Angeles based media company founded by renowned attorney and businessperson Mark Geragos and attorney and entrepreneur Ben Meiselas, announced these executive moves today, reinforcing their commitment to investing in more staff and resources for these historic media properties - Los Angeles magazine , Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine. In the first 3 months since acquiring the publications, Engine Vision Media has already added 15 new positions in editorial, digital and sales.

Christopher Gialanella joins Engine Vision Media as President and Publisher of Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, Pasadena magazine and So Cal Design. Gialanella spent the last 20+ years with Modern Luxury in a host of executive positions. Most recently, as publisher of "Riviera", "Modern Luxury Palm Springs", and "Interiors California". Previously, he was the Group Publisher for "Angeleno" and "Los Angeles Confidential". Gialanella is responsible for all business oversight of the publications including editorial, sales, marketing, custom publications, production, digital, creative services, circulation, human resources, accounting, and office management. His experience and knowledge of the Southern California marketplace makes him the ideal leader serving the readers and its partners.

"I am delighted to announce that I have joined Engine Media Vision as President and Publisher, overseeing their prestigious brands," said Gialanella. "This is an exciting opportunity to continue my passion for creating compelling content about people, culture, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, and news that keeps Los Angeles and Orange County at the forefront. I am thrilled to be part of this dynamic organization and look forward to driving its success in the future."

Shelby Russell has been elevated from President and Publisher to COO and Head of Events for Engine Vision Media. Russell began as the President and Publisher of Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine in February 2021. He spent the last two years leading these publications through some of the industry's most challenging times. His strong leadership skills, expertise with events and experience will continue to guide Engine Vision Media's growth. Russell was previously the Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), L.A. LIVE and L.A. LIVE Cinemas. He was responsible for L.A. LIVE marketing initiatives that drove revenues and attendance to L.A. LIVE venues, events, and restaurants.

"I am grateful to Mark and Ben for entrusting me in this new role and their commitment to elevating these brands and creating a world-class media and entertainment company," said Russell. "We are the leaders in Los Angeles, Orange County and Pasadena delivering the best events, celebrating food, fashion and much more. With consumers' desire and excitement to attend great live events once again, I look forward to leading our growth, expanding from 20 events to over 50 events next year."

EVM's immediate focus on digital content and social media has generated significant increases in its reach and engagement among its audience. This week, EVM launched its new Los Angeles magazine Official PodCast . With their recent events, Los Angeles magazine "Best New Restaurants" and Orange Coast's "Top Doctors Reception" and "Kickass Women Luncheon" all sold out with record attendance, generating even greater excitement for the slate of events this year. This is just the beginning as Engine Vision Media has long-form original programming in development, details on their digital transformation, and new membership experiences coming over the next few months.

"I am excited to welcome Christopher Gialanella as President and Publisher, and to congratulate Shelby Russell on his promotion to COO and Head of Events. We are committed to investing in our iconic brands and have already seen significant increases in reach and engagement through our focus on digital content and social media. We look forward to delivering the best events and developing new membership experiences as we continue to grow," expressed Ben Meiselas.

About Engine Vision Media:

Engine Vision Media was founded by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas to acquire unique media properties and invest in media assets that seek to make a positive difference in our world.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engine-vision-media-hires-chris-gialanella-as-president--publisher-301774843.html

SOURCE Engine Vision Media