Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Groton

CONTACT:

Lt. James Kneeland

603-271-3361

March 17, 2023

Groton, NH – At 8:50 p.m., a report of a serious snowmobile crash on Corridor 24 in Groton was received by NH 911. Hebron Fire Department along with Conservation Officers from the NH Fish and Game Department were alerted and responded to the area. The nearest access point was the Sculptured Rocks parking lot. Rescue personnel were transported in to the scene via tracked UTVs and a Hardy Country Snowmobile Club trail groomer. Unfortunately upon arrival, the EMTs determined that the 60-year-old New Hampshire woman had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman had departed shortly before 5:00 p.m. for an evening trail ride with a friend with no destination in mind. A short time after starting out, the two became separated and the companion could not locate her and spent several hours searching the local trails for signs of the missing snowmobiler. It wasn’t until he called a family member of the deceased who was able to track her cell phone that her location was determined.

The companion responded to the area and located the missing woman off trail and in some trees. He commenced lifesaving efforts but unfortunately they were unsuccessful. The operator is described as an avid snowmobiler who rides almost every weekend during the season. She was equipped with proper riding apparel including a helmet.

The cause of the unwitnessed crash is under investigation but it appears as though speed may be a factor. The snowmobiler had left the trail while attempting to navigate a curve after travelling down a long straightaway. Handling would not have been at its best with daytime temperatures in the low 40s causing the trail to be soft and mushy.

NH Fish and Game reminds riders that spring conditions are upon us. Trail conditions vary and change dramatically throughout the day so caution is warranted.