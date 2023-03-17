Dr. Carmen Ayala to be Presented with Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award

Recently retired state superintendent of education for Illinois will be presented with the Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award at the When Women Lead Summit on June 19, 2023 in Vancouver Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice4Equity is excited to announce Dr. Carmen I. Ayala as recipient of the first annual Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award. Each year it will be given to one education leader who is recognized as a major contributor to the work of equity and social justice in our nation's schools and school systems. Dr. Ayala exemplifies lifelong dedication to the field of education and leadership at the classroom, school, district and state level. She will be formally recognized in person at the When Women Lead Summit , taking place in Vancouver, WA, June 19-21, 2023.

"It is a great honor to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Voice4Equity. What makes this award so incredibly special is that it comes from an organization that honors the authentic stories and contributions of women leaders across the country," said Dr. Ayala, who retired at the end of January, 2023.

Dr. Ayala became superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education in March 2019. Prior to her appointment at the state level, she served as the superintendent of Berwyn North School District 98, where she made a lasting impact by steadfastly turning around lower-performing schools.

"Dr. Ayala is a dear colleague that I deeply respect. She has dedicated her career to leveraging the power of the education profession to change the trajectory of students, communities and her home state of Illinois. She is so deserving of having her many contributions recognized and being lifted up as a role model to be emulated by leaders that follow," said Dr. Christina Kishimoto, CEO of Voice4Equity.

Throughout her career, Dr. Ayala has served in numerous policy-making roles, including as an executive board member on the Latino Policy Forum, where she championed equitable funding and increased resources for English Learners. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Loyola University of Chicago.

About Voice4Equity

Voice4Equity was founded to be an advocate for equity and inclusion with a mission to increase the number of women and leaders of color at the policy table. Voice4Equity provides programs, resources, access to data and an e-networking platform for women currently serving as superintendents, as well as those aspiring to executive leadership. Voice4Equity also delivers programs, in partnership with other organizations, that provide opportunities for high-school girls, women in college, and entry-level educators to develop greater policy knowledge and voice.

