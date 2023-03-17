BlackArch Partners is Pleased to Announce a Series of Promotions that Reflect the Firm's Successful Professional Development Initiatives and Overall Growth

BlackArch Partners is pleased to announce the promotions of Ryan Jackson, Jonathan O'Connor, Nhan Nguyen, Zach Daniels, and Chris Lyons

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, announced five promotions, including Ryan Jackson to Managing Director, Jonathan O'Connor to Director, and Nhan Nguyen, Zach Daniels and Chris Lyons to Vice President. These well-deserved promotions reflect BlackArch's continued success and growth.

Ryan Jackson joined BlackArch upon formation of the firm in 2010 and has fifteen years of experience executing middle-market transactions, including sellside, buyside and strategic advisory assignments. Mr. Jackson serves as co-head of BlackArch's Business Services practice and co-head of BlackArch's Car Wash practice. He also has diverse industry experience across a range of other sectors, including Healthcare Services, Distribution and Diversified Industrials. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Jackson worked in the investment banking division of Morgan Joseph & Co. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Jackson's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Jonathan O'Connor joined BlackArch in 2017. He has more than a decade of experience in middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital raises and debt financings, having advised on transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. Mr. O'Connor leads BlackArch's Residential Services practice and is a senior member of BlackArch's Business Services and Consumer practices. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. O'Connor was an officer within M&T Bank's commercial lending division. He previously co-founded LifeNet International, a healthcare nonprofit in Burundi, East Africa and began his career in the private equity real estate division of CNL Financial Group. Mr. O'Connor earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Southeastern University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, where he was the recipient of the G. Robert Strauss Award. Mr. O'Connor's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Nhan Nguyen joined BlackArch in 2018. Mr. Nguyen's transaction experience covers a range of sectors, including Building Products & Infrastructure, Consumer, Distribution and Industrial Services. Prior to joining BlackArch, he worked in the assurance practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, focusing on the banking and capital markets sector. He started his career at the Naval Sea Systems Command in the aircraft carrier procurement division. Mr. Nguyen earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the Yale School of Management. Mr. Nguyen's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Zach Daniels joined BlackArch in 2018. Mr. Daniels has more than five years of experience executing middle-market investment banking transactions, including advising on mergers and acquisitions of companies across a diverse range of industries and business models. His transaction experience includes companies in the Car Wash, Consumer, Distribution and Diversified Industrials sectors. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Daniels worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the firm's financial services assurance practice, primarily serving clients in the asset management sector. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of North Carolina. Mr. Daniels earned a Master of Science in Accountancy from Wake Forest University. Prior to earning his master's degree, he graduated with honors from North Carolina State University, receiving Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Administration. Mr. Daniels' full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Chris Lyons joined BlackArch in 2019. Mr. Lyons' transaction experience covers a range of sectors, including Business Services, Car Wash, Consumer, Distribution and Diversified Industrials. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Lyons served in the United States Navy. Mr. Lyons earned a Bachelor of Science from Webb Institute and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Mr. Lyons' full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 450 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Media Contact

Megan Kimmlingen, BlackArch Partners, 704.414.6341, kimmlingen@blackarchpartners.com

SOURCE BlackArch Partners