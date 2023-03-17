Wi-Fi Analytics Market Research | USD 31.01 Billion by 2026 at Growth Rate of 23.8%

Wi-FI Analytics Market Value

Increased public Wi-Fi deployment, mobile phone proliferation, & increased investment in Wi-Fi analytics are projected to fuel growth of Wi-Fi analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi analytics market was valued at $5.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026, reaching $31.01 billion by 2026.

Wi-Fi analytics is the use of Wi-Fi networks to gather data from Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones and laptops, which offers detailed information about the device's behavior. This device behavior information comprises information from the Wi-Fi network's coverage area as well as activity performed via the Wi-Fi network's internet connection.

Key Trends in Wi-Fi analytics market:

• Location-based services: Location-based services are becoming increasingly popular in the Wi-Fi analytics market. These services use Wi-Fi data to provide location-based insights, such as foot traffic patterns, customer dwell times, and popular areas within a venue.

• Personalized marketing: Wi-Fi analytics is enabling businesses to personalize marketing efforts by analyzing customer behavior and preferences. By collecting and analyzing Wi-Fi data, businesses can provide targeted marketing messages and promotions to customers based on their interests and preferences.

• Integration with other technologies: Wi-Fi analytics is being integrated with other technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to provide more advanced analytics capabilities. For example, Wi-Fi data can be combined with AI algorithms to provide predictive analytics, enabling businesses to anticipate customer behavior and make informed decisions.

• Cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the Wi-Fi analytics market. Cloud-based solutions enable businesses to access Wi-Fi analytics data from anywhere, at any time, and provide real-time insights into customer behavior.

• Privacy and data security: As Wi-Fi analytics becomes more prevalent, privacy and data security are becoming increasingly important. Businesses are required to comply with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA to protect customer data privacy. Wi-Fi analytics providers are offering solutions that ensure data security and privacy compliance.

Factors driving the demand for Wi-Fi analytics:

• Increasing use of mobile devices: With the increasing use of mobile devices, more people are connecting to Wi-Fi networks, providing businesses with a wealth of data that can be analyzed to gain insights into customer behavior.

• Need for personalized experiences: Customers are increasingly seeking personalized experiences, and businesses are using Wi-Fi analytics to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences to provide personalized services and products.

• Growing competition: Businesses are facing growing competition, and Wi-Fi analytics is helping them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights that enable them to make informed decisions and optimize customer experiences.

• Increasing demand for data-driven decision-making: With the increasing amount of data being generated by businesses, data-driven decision-making is becoming increasingly important. Wi-Fi analytics provides businesses with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions.

• Emergence of IoT and AI: The emergence of IoT and AI is driving the demand for Wi-Fi analytics. By combining Wi-Fi data with other data sources and using AI algorithms, businesses can gain insights that were previously impossible to obtain.

North America dominated the global Wi-Fi analytics market in 2018, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. The presence of a significant number of Wi-Fi analytics companies, the ongoing deployment of advanced technologies for enticing customers in retail, and a high level of awareness about targeted marketing are the primary factors driving the market in North America.

The global Wi-Fi analytics market analysis includes some of the key market players such as SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.

