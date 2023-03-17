NAHB Appoints The NRP Group's Debra Guerrero Chairwoman of Affordable Housing Group

Guerrero brings over two decades of experience in multifamily, affordable housing development, policy and advocacy

The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing is pleased to announce that Debra Guerrero, the company's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs, has been appointed to serve as Chairwoman of The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Affordable Housing Group. NAHB represents the largest industry network of home builders and developers dedicated to ensuring access to housing is a national priority.

The Affordable Housing Group (AHG) strives to build expertise in affordable housing policy, with a focus on 4% and 9% low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) development financing. Guerrero will lead the Affordable Housing Group in their efforts to advocate for improvements to policies and legislation impacting affordable housing on behalf of developers, builders and other associates, and to address issues directly affecting construction of affordable housing.

"I am honored to lead NAHB's Affordable Housing Group in advocating for both federal and local level legislation that prioritizes the development and construction of critically important affordable housing," Guerrero said. "This group provides an incredible platform for leaders to share best practices, navigate industry challenges and drive innovative impact in the affordable housing market. There is great power in the collaboration and togetherness of this group, and I look forward to the important work we will do together."

As Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs, Guerrero has expertise in the organizational and financing structures involved in all aspects of public/private partnerships, as well as the intricacies, rules and regulations involved in working with local, state and federal legislative and executive agencies. She is an accomplished leader in the affordable housing industry and serves as the Chair of the Multifamily Council of the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). Guerrero is the Immediate Past President of the Texas Association of Affordable Housing Providers (TAAHP) and was the 2022 recipient of the Jean W. MacDonald Affordable Housing Lifetime Achievement Award.

ABOUT THE NRP GROUP

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing whose mission is to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 25,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing.

The NRP Group ranks consistently in the Top 10 largest developers and builders in the U.S. by the National Multifamily Housing Council and by Affordable Housing Finance. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for "Builder of the Year," and a four-time recipient of the Pillar Award for "Development Firm of the Year." The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market rate communities at national scale. Based on its nearly 30-years of experience and expertise, NRP now provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

