CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2023: Leveraging Technology for SMEs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2023 is powered by CanadianSME, a leading podium for small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada. It is a one-day in-person event exclusively designed for Canadian small and mid-sized enterprises. This event is taking place on June 16, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2023 is a continuation of our dedication to supporting Canadian SMEs. The theme of Small Business Expo 2023 is "Leveraging Technology For Small Business Growth."

The event will showcase the latest technological innovations and emphasize using digital solutions to grow small businesses. Attendees will access best practices from other organizations, networking opportunities, and expert social media and digital marketing workshops for SMEs, women entrepreneurship, small business finance and funding, entrepreneurial resilience during challenging times, and cloud and tech for SMEs.

The CanadianSME Small Business Expo is grateful for the support of its sponsors and partners, including UPS, the exclusive shipping partner, and Xero, the exclusive accounting software partner.

The CanadianSME Business Expo 2023 is the podium where business owners will get an unmissable chance to connect with over 2,000 industry professionals nationwide. That's not all! With so many big and successful names from different industries all under one roof, everyone can share innovative ideas, knowledge, and insights and showcase their best services and craftsmanship to Canada and the world. We will have business expert workshops, keynote sessions hosted by industry leaders, and a live Q&A from expert CEOs so everyone can get their queries answered. Those are just some of the many wonderful things on the agenda for this exclusive event. Trust us when we say you don't want to miss this one!

For more information, visit www.smeexpo.ca