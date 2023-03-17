Better Choice's Halo Pet Food Brand Awarded "2022 Consumer's Favorite Imported Cat Brand" by the China Pet Industry White Paper

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company BTTR ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced its pet food brand, Halo, has been awarded the "2022 Consumer's Favorite Imported Cat Brand" by the China Pet Industry White Paper.



On March 9, 2023, the highly anticipated awards list from China Pet Industry White Paper was released, revealing the top pet products and brands of 2022. Halo Pet Foods, a leading provider of super-premium pet food, has been named the "2022 Consumer's Favorite Imported Cat Brand" based on the results of the annual survey conducted by the China Pet Industry White Paper.

The survey, which polled over 30,000 pet owners across China, aimed to identify the most popular and trustworthy pet brands in the market. Halo Pet Food emerged as one of the top picks in the imported cat food category, with respondents praising its responsibly sourced ingredients and excellent taste.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this award from China Pet Industry White Paper," Ryan Wilson VP of Marketing. "Our mission is to provide pets with the highest quality and most nutritious pet food available, and this recognition from the pet owners of China is a testament to the success of our efforts."

Halo Pet Food has been committed to providing pets with natural, high-quality foods since its inception over 30 years ago. The brand offers a range of cat and dog food products made with responsibly sourced ingredients without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Halo Pet Food is also known for its philanthropic efforts, donating to animal welfare organizations.

The "2022 Consumer's Favorite Imported Cat Brand" award from China Pet Industry White Paper is a significant achievement for Halo Pet Food, reaffirming its position as a leading US pet food brand in China. The brand looks forward to continuing its mission to provide pets with the highest quality and nutritious pet foods.

For more information on Halo Pet Food, please visit their website at www.halopets.com.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo's core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

