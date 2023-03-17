APEGA announces new president, executive and councillors

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is proud to announce that Manon Plante, P.Eng., will become APEGA’s 104th president at the 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, April 28.

Plante is a passionate leader with more than 30 years of experience as a professional engineer. She prides herself on being a champion of active participation and engagement, which she has shown by serving on APEGA Council since 2016, including as vice-president in 2021-22, and sitting on many Council committees. Plante will lead APEGA’s executive committee of Council, which comprises newly elected president-elect Tracey Stock, P.Eng.; newly elected vice-president Margaret Allan, P.Eng., P.Geo.; and current president Lisa Doig, P.Eng., who will transition into the role of past-president at the AGM.

APEGA also welcomes re-elected councillors Geoffrey Kneller, P.Eng., and Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng., and newly elected councillors Mihaela Ciulei, P.Eng.; Ken Hawrelko, P.Eng.; and Jeffrey Priest, P.Eng.

They will join their colleagues who are continuing their terms: Claudia Gomez-Villeneuve, P.Eng.; Seema Makwana, P.Eng.; Victoria Wishart, P.Eng.; Lorna Harron, P.Eng.; Wally Kozak, P.Eng.; Dean Mullin, P.Eng.; and Wendy Shier, P.Geo.

APEGA thanks outgoing councillors Darren Hardy, P.Eng., and RaeAnne Leach, P.Eng., whose terms expire on April 28 at the AGM.

As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with nearly 69,000 registrants who safeguard the public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

