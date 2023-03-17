Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALCO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alico securities between February 4, 2021 and December 13, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/alco.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market, and specifically that Alico: (1) failed to maintain appropriate controls on disclosures and financial reporting; (2) miscalculated its deferred tax liabilities for a multi-year period; and (3) would be forced to restate previously issued financial statements.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/alco or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Alico, you have until April 18, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com