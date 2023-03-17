Framework Agreement of 2023-2026 Tourism Strategic Roadmap Signed

MOROCCO, March 17 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Friday chaired the signing ceremony of the framework agreement for the implementation of the 2023-2026 tourism strategic roadmap with a budget of MAD 6.1 billion in Rabat.

This roadmap aims to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026, generate 120 billion in foreign exchange earnings, create 80,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs, in addition to repositioning tourism as a key sector in the national economy.

To achieve these goals, this roadmap aims to transform the tourism sector by acting on all the key levers, namely a new logic of supply articulated around the customer experience and structured around 9 thematic sectors and 5 cross-cutting sectors; a plan to double air capacity and strengthen promotion and marketing, with particular emphasis on digital.

It is also the diversification of products of cultural and leisure activities with the emergence of a fabric of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) dynamic and modern, the upgrading of the existing hotel park and the creation of new hotel capacities and strengthening human capital through an attractive framework for training and human resource management, to improve the quality of the sector and offer better career prospects to young people.

On this occasion, the Head of Government has noted the exceptional achievements of the tourism sector during the year 2022 and this in a difficult global context, recalling the strong mobilization of the Government, in particular the emergency plan of MAD 2 billion, which has allowed to support tourism professionals and maintain jobs during the crisis.

Returning to the exceptional momentum that our country is experiencing under the enlightened vision of HM King Mohammed VI, Akhannouch recalled the global exposure that our country has experienced during the 2022 World Cup and, more recently, following Morocco's candidacy for the organization of the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

In order to ensure the success of this roadmap and to put it into practice, a new governance has been put in place through the creation of a National Interministerial Tourism Commission (CNIT), chaired by the Prime Minister and composed of the signatory parties, two national commissions, the Aviation Commission and the Supply/Demand Product Commission, and twelve commissions for the follow-up of regional plans, chaired by the Walis of each region.

It is also a central structure of animation and regional structures of animation, relay at the local level and laboratories of impulse institutionalizing the dialogue between the public and private, each consisting of a multidisciplinary team.

MAP: 17 March 2023