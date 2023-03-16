Governor signs House Bill 7, Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday morning, signed into law House Bill 7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act, which prohibits public bodies, including local municipalities, from denying, restricting, or discriminating against an individual’s right to use or refuse reproductive health care or health care related to gender.

HB 7 is sponsored by Rep. Linda Serrato, Rep. Charlotte Little, Rep. Kristina Ortez, House Majority Whip Rep. Reena Szczepanski, and Rep. Janelle Anyanonu.

“New Mexicans in every corner of our state deserve protections for their bodily autonomy and right to health care,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I’m grateful for the hard work of the Legislature and community partners in getting this critical legislation across the finish line.”

“My family and I know firsthand how it feels for a birth plan to become a lifesaving surgery in an instant. House Bill 7 removes unnecessary barriers and protects access to essential health care,” said lead sponsor Rep. Serrato. “I am heartened that my daughters are growing up in a state that stands firm in our values, where we respect the complex decisions made by a person with their doctor.”

“House Bill 7 will ensure that all New Mexicans can get the care they need to live healthy, happy lives,” said co-sponsor Rep. Little. “New Mexicans should be free to make their own deeply personal health care decisions in consultation with their families and their providers, without unnecessary barriers or discrimination.”

“Trans and nonbinary individuals deserve the support and care necessary to survive and thrive,” said Rep. Ortez. “Protecting gender-affirming health care is a critical part of making sure trans and non-binary New Mexicans can succeed in school, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family, and live authentically as themselves.”

“Everyone deserves access to essential health care no matter what corner of our state they call home,” said House Majority Whip Szczepanski. “House Bill 7 becoming law will protect New Mexico’s role as a national example for those seeking reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

“House Bill 7 ensures that New Mexicans can receive the full spectrum of the health care they need to be healthy and thrive,” said Rep. Anyanonu. “This law will save lives, improve health outcomes, and allow New Mexicans to build the future they’ve envisioned.”

“We are so grateful to live in a state where our communities, legislators and governor understand the importance of bodily autonomy, whether it be the full spectrum of reproductive health care or gender affirming care,” said Kayla Herring, Public Affairs Director for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. “The governor’s signing of this bill will ensure that local governments cannot discriminate against the communities they serve and the health care our families seek.”

“With the passage and signing of this legislation New Mexico is on the right track to protect our trans and nonbinary family members and friends. This is a crucial step to our liberation,” said Marshall Martinez, Executive Director for Equality New Mexico.

“In New Mexico we value the freedom and dignity of making your own personal decision about reproductive and gender-affirming health care,” said Ellie Rushforth, ACLU-NM managing reproductive rights and gender equity attorney. “Now more than ever it is critical that New Mexicans and our neighbors have access to the full spectrum of health care in every corner of our state. We thank the Governor for supporting and signing HB 7 into law. This is lifesaving legislation.”

“BIPOC and queer organizations have been laying the foundation for New Mexico to lean into our values and create a space of safety and security for people seeking care. As a queer woman of color, I am incredibly proud that we can show the nation what it means to value and protect a person in all their identities receiving care,” said Kat Sánchez, Policy Manager, Bold Futures NM.

“Tewa Women United is incredibly excited to see New Mexico lead the way in ensuring that all people have access to the life-saving healthcare they need in order to live full and authentic lives, especially in rural and Indigenous communities who have historically lacked that access,” said Heaven Lee Kim, Reproductive Justice Coordinator for Tewa Women United.