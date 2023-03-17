Clinical Study Results Involving Spryng, a PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Product, Presented at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society Annual Conference in Big Sky, Montana

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the “Company” or “PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced that Erik Kleemam DVM, MPH, of Ethos Veterinary Health presented at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society (“VOS”) annual conference on the completion of the first cohort of dogs in a clinical study, which examined the benefit and tolerability of an intra-articular injection of a collagen-elastin biomaterial (i.e. Spryng™ with OsteoCuhsion™ Technology) into the stifle joint of dogs with suspected cruciate ligament rupture.



“We were pleased to have Dr. Kleeman present the Spryng clinical study first cohort results at the VOS annual conference as these data demonstrated initial tolerability and further supports our representations regarding the efficacy of this product as a viable option to assist in the management of lamenes in companion animals,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Spryng is an injectable veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized extracellular matrix particles, which are derived from natural components, including collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to augment and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help address tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to manage lameness and joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, for companion animals in a simple in-clinic administration.

The dogs enrolled in this study had been diagnosed with a cranial cruciate ligament injury (similar to an ACL tear in humans). The primary endpoint of the study was to demonstrate whether there was a significant reduction in pain after injection, as measured by the modified Glasgow Composite Pain Scale. The response rate among the 22 dogs in cohort 1 was 64%, with the responder group showing a mean improvement in their pain scores of 51%. There were also significant improvements in all of the other secondary clinical variables throughout the study period (lameness, osteoarthritis scoring). In summary, this study demonstrates that Spryng™ may be a viable alternative for medical management of dogs with a CCL injury. To view the abstract of the clinical study presented at the VOS annual conference please visit the following:

About Ethos Veterinary Health

Ethos Veterinary Health is a unique and impactful science-focused animal health company with an emphasis on collaboration, evidence-based decision making, a commitment to the veterinary ethos, and cultivation of passion for what we do. The Company operates 18 hospitals across the United States, with over 400 Doctors of Veterinary Medicine, providing advanced medical care for pets. Our approach includes a focus on transformative science, continuous learning and growth for team members and collaboration. For more information, visit www.ethosvet.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

