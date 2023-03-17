Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Inspirato securities between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ispo.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Inspirato’s financial statements for the quarters ending March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the “Non-Reliance Periods”) could not be relied upon. The Complaint also alleges that the Company incorrectly applied Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) (“ASC 842”), resulting in the unreliability of the Non-Reliance Periods, and based on these facts, the Inspirato’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ispo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Inspirato, you have until April 17, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

