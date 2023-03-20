Railspire Signs Customer Agreements with Two Shortline Holding Companies

Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railspire, a company that retrofits locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced it has signed customer agreements with two shortline holding companies, including one of the largest in the U.S.

Both companies will integrate Railspire’s technology for a variety of operational and organizational benefits, including increasing productivity, improving safety and employee retention, and reducing asset damage and costs. One customer chose Dallas as its initial deployment location, due to its central location and ease of air travel, to enable efficient demonstrations of the technology to team members across its entire enterprise.

“As issues such as rail safety, a protracted labor shortage, and the need for cost control increase in prominence, the industry needs innovative approaches like Railspire’s,” said Lester Hightower, co-founder and board chairman of Railspire. “It is an exciting time to be offering game-changing innovations to such a storied and vital industry.”

These engagements represent Railspire’s third and fourth customer agreements. The company secured its first and second customers in November and December of 2022.

For more information, visit www.railspire.com.

About Railspire

Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving. The company was founded in 2020 by three railroading experts, two of whom are the world’s preeminent autonomous rail technologists. Railspire’s autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with better safety, efficiency and productivity. For more information, visit www.railspire.com.