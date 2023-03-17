The Merge Project Congratulates Client Bad Monkey Entertainment on Signing Emerging Country Music Artist Garrett Shultz

Garrett Shultz

I'm very thankful to Bad Monkey for taking a chance on me, and I can't wait to take this journey together.” — Garrett Shultz

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Monkey Entertainment, a Denver based artist management and representation group, has signed country music artist Garrett Shultz to its talent roster.

Shultz, who describes his sound as a mixture of his musical influences throughout the years which includes rock and roll, country and punk, is a staple on the Nashville singer/songwriter scene. He was signed to the label by Bad Monkey CEO Marvin Stein and Entertainment Director Michael Bishop. “Garrett was unique because we were working with another artist on a Halloween Bash who suggested we bring Garrett in to perform,” says Stein. “He really lit up the stage, and after we got to know him and saw how hard he was working, there was no doubt, we knew we had to get him on the Bad Monkey label.” Shultz is excited to join this dynamic duo, “Bad Monkey and I have developed a very close relationship outside of music, so signing together was a no brainer,” says the artist. “We complement each other in terms of skill sets and aggression on attacking our goals. I'm truly happy to start this partnership together and can't wait to see what we can create!”

Bad Monkey Entertainment (BME) was founded in 2019 and is passionate about discovering talented artists who find themselves overlooked by mainstream industry insiders. Bishop explains, “We knew early on that we wanted to provide a platform for emerging artists who are putting in the work and grinding it out in pursuit of their music careers. It’s no secret, it’s almost impossible to get a seat at the table of the major record labels in Nashville, New York and LA, and we kept seeing how hard it was for independent artists to advance and get any recognition regardless of how talented they were; so, we decided to create our own table. If they’ve got the talent and dedication to their craft and if their work ethic matches ours…we want them on Bad Monkey!” In addition to artist management, Bad Monkey provides a full range of services including artist promotion, booking, producing, publishing and releasing new music.

Stein and Bishop also host the popular podcast B46. The podcast, which is powered by The Merge Project, a global marketing and media platform, provides a space where the two long-time entertainment executives can spotlight not only Bad Monkey artists but assist other indie artists in getting their music out to the public. “I’m thrilled to be working with Bad Monkey as the production company behind B46 and am excited about this opportunity for Garrett, Marv and Bishop,” says Lynn Briggs, CEO of The Merge Project. “One of our founding tenets is exploring and propelling synergetic relationships, and it is always thrilling to see good, talented people come together. The Merge Project is honored to be part of this exciting new partnership, and we look forward to seeing Garrett and Bad Monkey soar to new heights!” Shultz shares the same eager outlook, “I hope we grow together and get my music and brand out to many more people than what I can reach by myself. We're working on touring, more music, more videos, some pretty awesome things coming up together all across the US,” he exclaims. “This is a great new start to my time in Nashville, I'm very thankful to Bad Monkey for taking a chance on me, and I can't wait to take this journey together.”

Listen to Garrett Shultz on iTunes, TickTok, YouTube and Spotify. His new EP “American Made” is available now on all streaming platforms featuring the single "Do I." Shultz will be performing live Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th, as part of the Bad Monkey St. Patty’s Weekend taking place at the Metropolitan Bar & Grill located at 10111 Inverness Mainstreet, Englewood, CO 80112. For reservations, call 720-242-8026 or visit www.metropolitanbg.com for more information.

GARRETT SHULTZ SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Spotify: Spotify – Garrett Shultz

IG: Garrett Shultz (@garrettshultzmusic) • Instagram photos and videos

FB: (4) Garrett Shultz | Nashville TN | Facebook

TikTok: Garrett Shultz (@garrettshultzmusic) | TikTok

Garrett Shultz's "Do I"