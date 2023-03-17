International Digital Marketing Agency, Studio Makoto, Release A Comprehensive Timeline Titled, ‘Google Towards A Semantic, Multimodal, And AI-Powered Search Engine”

/EIN News/ -- Bologna, Italy, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio Makoto is a marketing and communication agency located in the heart of Bologna, Italy, that is dedicated to supporting you in every digital project, from strategic consultancy and detailed measurement and evaluation of results based on identified KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) to the creation of branded content.

The international digital marketing agency has now released a comprehensive timeline at aidrivensearch.com that is titled “Google Towards a semantic, Multimodal and AI-powered Search Engine.”

Studio Makoto’s timeline traces the evolution of Google from a lexical search engine to a semantic search engine based on the understanding of natural language. This transition has been made possible to the adoption of Tim Berners-Lee’s “Semantic-web” principles and the increasing use of machine learning technologies.

The timeline covers the major updates and core Google products based on ML (Machine Learning), including Translator, Google Photos, Lens, Google Assistant, and open-source algorithms for machine learning models, since the new announcement about Bard, the conversational agent (based on its LLM – Logic Learning Machine – Lambda2) that Google will integrate into the Search in 2023.

The release of this timeline marks the end of the retrieval era and the beginning of the machine learning era at Google. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, stated in 2015, “Machine learning is a core, transformative way by which we’re rethinking everything we’re doing.”

Studio Makoto’s timeline features contributions from international SEO experts, including the late Bill Slawsky, Kevin Indig, Dawn Anderson, Cindy Krumm, and Adrea Volpini.

Taking The Search: Some Key Features

One of the key figures in Google’s transition, who is also responsible for the internal training of Google engineers in ML, was David Pablo Cohn, ex-Tech Lead for Google Labs.

The ultimate turning point came when machine learning became an integral part of Search, forever transforming the SERP (Search Engine Result Pages), Google’s flagship and most profitable product.

To some extent, Search has always relied on artificial intelligence; however, for many years, Google’s most precious algorithms, those that supplied the “ten blue links” in response to a search query, were thought too critical for ML’s learning algorithms.

A Transformative Transition

While following Google’s transformative transition, Studio Makoto has seen an exponential and progressive introduction of MUM (Multitask Unified Model), which was announced at the Search On streaming event on the 29th of September 2021, thus showing an evolution of a new Google and a further shift towards multimodality.

During the Search On streaming event, Google also unveiled a selection of new features that, taken together, represent the company’s most ambitious efforts yet to persuade users to do more than input a few phrases into a search box.

The company intends to start a virtuous cycle using its new MUM machine learning technology to deliver more depth and context-rich answers to encourage users to ask more detailed and context-rich queries.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President of Google, is seeing a profound change not only in technology driven by Google’s increasingly complex AI but also in its users’ search habits and in the daily practices of SEO companies and experts.

The approach to content marketing and the investments of companies will also have to change as they will have to produce more quality multimedia content. This will then join a part of a wider ecosystem able to cover extensively the topics on which companies want to establish their authority in the eyes of Google and their potential clients.

More information

To find out more about Studio Makoto Agenzia di Marketing e Comunicazione or to read more about its comprehensive timeline of Google’s journey towards becoming an AI-driven company, please visit the website at https://aidrivensearch.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/international-digital-marketing-agency-studio-makoto-release-a-comprehensive-timeline-titled-google-towards-a-semantic-multimodal-and-ai-powered-search-engine/

Studio Makoto Agenzia di Marketing e Comunicazione Via del Borgo di San Pietro 22 Bologna Emilia-Romagna 40126 Italy 3935317466 https://aidrivensearch.com/