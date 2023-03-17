TVM Capital Life Science to participate in LSI USA ’23 Emerging Medtech Summit 2023

Company highlights key investments from its commercial-stage medtech portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and MUNICH, Germany, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVM Capital Life Science (“TVM”), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced that Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner, and Dr. Sascha Berger, General Partner of TVM, will participate in the upcoming LSI USA ’23 Emerging Medtech Summit 2023, which brings together leading innovators, active investors and committed strategics from the medtech industry to partner and build next-generation healthcare technologies. The conference will take place March 20-23, 2023, in Dana Point, California, USA.

“Medtech innovation plays a pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem and has the potential to revolutionize the industry by improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. One key component of our strategy is to invest in disruptive, breakthrough, commercial-stage technologies that map essential future trends and significantly transform current standard-of-care. In addition to connecting with fellow investors and dealmakers to discuss market opportunities and needs, we look forward to meeting young, highly innovative companies at the LSI Summit to further expand TVM’s strong medtech portfolio,” said Dr. Luc Marengère.

TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, investing in differentiated medical technologies with commercial proof-of-concept and late clinical-stage therapeutics as well as financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages TVM’s strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. With its late-stage medtech investments, the Company focuses on innovative businesses from North America or the EU working to transform medical practice with their groundbreaking devices and technologies.

Dr. Sascha Berger added: “TVM’s track record of successful collaboration highlights our partnership and value-building approach with innovators. As true partners, we work closely with our portfolio companies, striving to understand their ideas, and find ways to advance their innovations to accelerate growth, facilitate market expansion and ultimately help them become or continue to be a leader in their respective markets. With our current fund TVM Life Science Innovation II, we continue to expand our strategy, that has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II, to build a portfolio of differentiated products with strong leadership teams.”

Investment highlights from TVM’s medtech commercial-stage portfolio include:

Access Vascular Inc. has developed and commercializes award-winning intravenous catheters addressing the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade foreign body response and related complications.





has developed and commercializes award-winning intravenous catheters addressing the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade foreign body response and related complications. Egg Medical has developed and commercializes a lab radiation protection system that dramatically reduces scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures. During an X-ray, radiation reflects off a patient and scatters to anyone else in the room. This results in an increased risk of cancer chromosomal abnormalities, skin damage and eye injury for healthcare professionals in this field. EGGNEST™ reduces scatter radiation exposure by 91% for the entire team without interrupting the workflow.





has developed and commercializes a lab radiation protection system that dramatically reduces scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures. During an X-ray, radiation reflects off a patient and scatters to anyone else in the room. This results in an increased risk of cancer chromosomal abnormalities, skin damage and eye injury for healthcare professionals in this field. EGGNEST™ reduces scatter radiation exposure by 91% for the entire team without interrupting the workflow. Emovi’s technologies and AI solutions address clinical challenges that exist through the continuum of care for patients with knee pain and pathology. The Company has developed the only FDA cleared, Health Canada licensed and CE Marked medical device to assess the 3D motion of the knee and understand what is happening in patient’s knee in order to better identify causes of symptoms and propose a successful care plan.





technologies and AI solutions address clinical challenges that exist through the continuum of care for patients with knee pain and pathology. The Company has developed the only FDA cleared, Health Canada licensed and CE Marked medical device to assess the 3D motion of the knee and understand what is happening in patient’s knee in order to better identify causes of symptoms and propose a successful care plan. Kent Imaging, a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties and tracks the healing process. Kent Imaging targets limb preservation and reconstructive surgical markets - areas with clear unmet need, as non-healing wounds are a major burden to patients and the healthcare system.





a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties and tracks the healing process. Kent Imaging targets limb preservation and reconstructive surgical markets - areas with clear unmet need, as non-healing wounds are a major burden to patients and the healthcare system. Panthera Dental, a world leader in CAD/CAM implant solutions and dental sleep appliances, has successfully combined creativity, science and know-how to bring to market its proprietary innovative technology to offer next-generation products to the dental industry as well as a novel innovation to treat sleep apnea. The Company just recently launched a new product: The Magnet-XTM, the world’s first removable magnetic implant bar offering stable forces, lateral guidance and stability and easy handling for patients with less dexterity.





About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM Capital Life Science (“TVM”) is a leading international venture capital firm focused on investing in life science innovations. The Company has a highly experienced transatlantic investment team and approximately $900 million under management. TVM’s portfolio focuses on therapeutics and medical technologies from North America and the EU that represent differentiated first-in-class or best-in-class assets with the potential to transform standard of care.

TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm’s strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. TVM also invests in differentiated commercial-stage medical technologies and late clinical-stage therapeutics.

With its late-stage investments, TVM focuses on differentiated medical technologies with commercial proof-of-concept as well as late-stage therapeutics expected to quickly reach major development or regulatory milestones. This strategy has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II and the Colucid Pharmaceuticals exit.

The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives.

Media Relations

MC Services AG

Europe: Anne Hennecke

Tel: +49 211 529 252 22

North America: Laurie Doyle

Tel: +1 339 832 0752

Email: tvm@mc-services.eu