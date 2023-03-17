Automotive Crankshaft Sales to Garner US$ 5.4 Billion by 2033 as Rise in Demand for High-performance Vehicles: Fact.MR Report

The global automotive crankshaft market is being driven by rising demand for high-performance vehicles, increasing sales of passenger vehicles in emerging countries, and the thriving automotive industry worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive crankshaft market is expected to garner US$ 5.4 billion by 2033, growing at 3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



An automotive crankshaft converts the force produced by combustion into the circular motion in an engine needed to move a vehicle. It is composed of several gears and bearings that enable it to revolve at high speeds. Furthermore, the crankshaft is in charge of delivering power from the engine's pistons to the wheels.

Growing production and sales of vehicles are the primary aspects driving the growth of the global automotive crankshaft market. In addition, demand for automotive crankshafts is increasing in developing countries as a result of increased spending on passenger and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, technological improvements in the automotive industry are promoting market expansion.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8437

Worldwide demand for high-performance vehicles is boosting the sales of automotive crankshafts. Moreover, numerous R&D operations to increase the quality and performance of crankshafts in automobiles are projected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. However, high repairing and replacement cost of crankshafts is an issue for the global market since it raises the cost of automobiles.

Demand for machined billets is growing considerably. A machined billet is a crankcase material manufactured from a single piece of metal. Since it is tougher and more durable compared to other crankcase materials, this type of crankcase material is frequently employed in automotive applications. Machined billet crankshafts are becoming increasingly popular in high-end sports cars.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive crankshaft market is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2023.

Global demand for automotive crankshafts is forecasted to evolve at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Worldwide sales of automotive crankshafts are estimated to hit US$ 5.4 billion by 2033.

Demand for machined billets is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for 36.5% of the global market in 2022.



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is leading the automotive crankshaft market. The increasing demand for high-performance vehicles in this region, particularly in Japan and South Korea, is propelling market expansion. The European market is growing steadily due to increasing advancements in automobile engines. Moreover, North America is experiencing considerable growth due to the rapidly growing automotive industry in the United States.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8437

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the automotive crankshaft market are actively pursuing strategies such as alliances, investments, new developments, acquisitions, and R&D activities to strengthen and broaden their worldwide presence. Moreover, many start-ups are emerging in the worldwide market.

MM Forging stated in February 2023 that its board of directors had authorized a plan for a merger of Cafoma Autoparts Private Limited, its entirely owned subsidiary, with MM Forgings Limited. Cafoma Autoparts Private Limited is involved in the manufacturing and machining of crankshafts. The merger plan will lead to the integration of company operations and the unification of activities, resulting in operational synergies and the removal of redundant efforts across various companies.

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (Yuchai) stated in February 2023 that Guangxi Yuchai CrankShaft Co., Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has begun manufacture of a high-end crankshaft requested by a German automaker. The product is a 107kg forged crankshaft for 6-cylinder engines and will be placed in a premium German engine model.

Key Companies Profiled

Arrow Precision Engineering Ltd

Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH

Bryant Racing Inc

Ciguenales Sanz

NSI Crankshaft

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Key Segments of Automotive Crankshaft Industry Research

By Product Type : Cross Plane Crankshafts Flat Plane Crankshafts

By Material: Forged Steel Cast Iron Machined Billets

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy (Special Offer Save 20% Now): Automotive Crankshaft Market –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8437

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive crankshaft market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (cross plane crankshafts, flat plane crankshafts), material (forged steel, cast iron, machined billets), and vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Crankshafts Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Automotive Crankshaft sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Automotive Crankshaft demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Automotive Crankshaft Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market Research: Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market research report covers detailed information on Global Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market Size, Share, application, competition and growth opportunities till 2029.

Automotive Additives Market Share: The global automotive additives market share is estimated at USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2032.

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Hoses Market Sales: Automotive and off-road vehicle hoses is forecasted to expand ta healthy 5.4% CAGR. Electric Vehicles boost the automotive and off-road vehicle market sales. The main traits of automotive hoses are hollow pipes that are used for fluid transfer in vehicle engines.

Automotive Plastic Bumper Market Demand: Global demand for automotive plastic bumper stands at US$ 13.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to rise steadily at 4% CAGR over the next ten years. By 2033-end, the global automotive plastic bumper market is extrapolated to attain US$ 19.4 billion in revenue.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.