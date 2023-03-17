Bridgetown Mushrooms Partners With Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton

/EIN News/ -- Will Become Actively Involved in Bridgetown Mushrooms Product Development and Will Serve as Bridgetown’s Brand Ambassador

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bridgetown Mushrooms (the “Company,”), a leading producer and supplier of fresh gourmet mushrooms, functional mushroom products, and mycology supplies, recently announced at the 35th Annual Roth Conference that Bill Walton has joined the Bridgetown Mushroom team. The Basketball Hall of Famer will take an active role in product development and marketing for Bridgetown Mushrooms.

Trevor Huebert, Founder and CEO of Bridgetown Mushrooms, commented, “We are elated to welcome Bill to our mushroom family and look forward to having him help us develop new mushroom products as we blaze new trails within this burgeoning industry. Over the course of the last year, we have really gotten to know Bill and feel his values couldn’t be more congruent with our brand and ethos. I can’t think of anyone more authentic and compelling than Bill, and it means the world to us that he has joined our family.”

Bill Walton commented, “I live a very active and healthy lifestyle. Mushrooms have been part of it for many years. Bridgetown Mushrooms has the highest quality production standards, procedures, and values, and a superb team in place to develop new products and expand organically and nationally. I look forward to joining the team and helping to deliver on our goal of becoming a national brand.”

In honor of the partnership and the NCAA tournament starting this week, Bridgetown is offering a buy 2 get 1 free sale on all mushroom tinctures. Please visit www.bridgetown-mushrooms.com and use code ‘Walton’ at checkout to receive this discount.

About Bridgetown Mushrooms

Founded in 2018 in Portland, Oregon, Bridgetown Mushrooms is currently one of the largest producers of gourmet and functional mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest. Bridgetown Mushrooms grows a variety of functional and gourmet mushrooms that are distributed through multiple commercial and consumer sales channels. It also develops and markets mushroom-based products nationwide as well as manufactures and sells mycology supplies to meet the large and growing demand for commercial mushroom farmers across the United States.

For more information, please visit: https://bridgetown-mushrooms.com

