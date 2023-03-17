GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft
Not for implementation. Contains non-binding recommendations.
This guidance is being distributed for comment purposes only.
Submit Comments by
Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2022-D-2856
- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-2856
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Pharmacogenomic Data Submissions.” This draft guidance is intended to facilitate progress in the field of pharmacogenomics and the use of pharmacogenomic data in drug development. The draft guidance is intended to clarify the contexts in which pharmacogenomic study findings and data must be included in submissions related to investigational new drug applications (INDs), new drug applications (NDAs), and biologics license applications (BLAs) based on the FDA’s regulations. In addition, this document provides recommendations to sponsors and applicants on the format and content of the pharmacogenomic data submissions.