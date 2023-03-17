Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,843 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: EU and UNDP open new Administrative Service Centre in war-torn Borodianka

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have opened and equipped a new modular Administrative Service Centre (ASC) in Borodianka, which replaced the previous one, heavily damaged at the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine.

The town of Borodianka, a small community of 24,000 people 50 kilometres northwest of Kyiv, was hit hard in the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The settlement was devastated, and its residential blocks left in ruins. In total, more than 1,600 buildings were destroyed in the community.

The new ASC is already fully operational, providing more than 230 types of services such as subsidies, business and property registrations, birth certificates, and pension services. It has 27 workplaces and all the necessary facilities and resources, including furniture, equipment, and, most importantly, competent and trained personnel. The building is also fully accessible for low-mobility population groups.

“This is one of our first projects of this kind, and it was completed in record time, despite the Russian war of aggression, relying on our longstanding partnership with UNDP,” said Chloé Allio, from the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: EU and UNDP open new Administrative Service Centre in war-torn Borodianka

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more