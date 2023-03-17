Ukraine: EU and UNDP open new Administrative Service Centre in war-torn Borodianka

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have opened and equipped a new modular Administrative Service Centre (ASC) in Borodianka, which replaced the previous one, heavily damaged at the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine.

The town of Borodianka, a small community of 24,000 people 50 kilometres northwest of Kyiv, was hit hard in the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The settlement was devastated, and its residential blocks left in ruins. In total, more than 1,600 buildings were destroyed in the community.

The new ASC is already fully operational, providing more than 230 types of services such as subsidies, business and property registrations, birth certificates, and pension services. It has 27 workplaces and all the necessary facilities and resources, including furniture, equipment, and, most importantly, competent and trained personnel. The building is also fully accessible for low-mobility population groups.

“This is one of our first projects of this kind, and it was completed in record time, despite the Russian war of aggression, relying on our longstanding partnership with UNDP,” said Chloé Allio, from the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

