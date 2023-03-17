EU launches call for CSOs and media in Armenia – mental health, disability rights, and freedom of media in focus

The EU Delegation to Armenia has launched a new call for proposals for civil society and media organisations.

The call for ‘Civil Society Organisations as Actors for Inclusive Development and Equality’ aims to enhance the capacity and resilience of Armenian civil society organisations as trusted, independent, and effective actors.

The €3.4 million call for proposals aims to finance three projects focusing on freedom of media (LOT 1, maximum amount €400,000), mental health (LOT 2, maximum amount €2,000,000), and disability rights (LOT 1, maximum amount €1,000,000).

The deadline for applications is 2 May 2023.

Interested organisations can take part in the online information session on 4 April by pre-registering before 30 March by email.

