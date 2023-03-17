Treasury Partners Founder Richard Saperstein named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list

Hightower's Treasury Partners, a wealth management team of 29 professionals based in New York City, today announced that Founder and Chief Investment Officer Richard Saperstein has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023.

Mr. Saperstein ranked #2 on the list in New York state. He is also a Barron's Hall of Fame advisor.

Mr. Saperstein and his team at Treasury Partners provide comprehensive financial services for clients, including wealth management, asset allocation, financial planning, estate planning, and corporate cash management.

"It is an honor to be part of this list of top financial advisors and I want to thank our clients for their trust," Mr. Saperstein said. "The Treasury Partners team is a dedicated group of financial professionals who are committed to serving clients and helping them reach their financial goals and we are proud of this recognition."

The Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023 is compiled using a variety of criteria, including assets under management, firm revenue, and quality of practice.

About Richard Saperstein

Richard Saperstein has more than 40 years of experience on Wall Street and is widely acknowledged for his investment acumen. He began his career in 1982 and joined Oppenheimer & Co. in 1987. In 2003, he and his team moved to Bear Stearns where they established and ran the Corporate Cash Management Group. After J.P. Morgan acquired Bear Stearns in 2009, Mr. Saperstein and his team became affiliated with Hightower Advisors and launched Treasury Partners. He is a member of the Barron's advisors Hall of Fame. He appears regularly on CNBC and Bloomberg Television. Mr. Saperstein earned his MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business, where he currently advises the Michael Price Student Investment Fund.

About Treasury Partners

Based in New York City, Treasury Partners is a team of 29 professionals delivering a broad array of wealth and corporate cash management services to private investors, family offices, foundations, endowments, and corporations.

Treasury Partners is registered with Hightower Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC & Hightower Advisors, LLC a registered investment advisor with the SEC. Visit www.treasurypartners.com. Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

