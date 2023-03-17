Vaxart to Host Webcast with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss the Health Impact and Disease Burden for Norovirus

Company to provide a detailed overview of its norovirus clinical program



Webcast to be held on March 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. VXRT today announced it will host a key opinion leader video webcast on the health and economic impact and disease burden for norovirus on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will feature presentations by prominent norovirus disease experts Jan Vinjé, Ph.D., Head, National Calicivirus Laboratory, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and Sarah Bartsch, Project Director, Public Health Informatics, Computational, and Operations Research, Research Foundation of the City University of New York.

In addition, Vaxart management will provide a detailed overview of the Company's investigational norovirus oral pill vaccine program, including its two current Phase 2 clinical trials:

An ongoing Phase 2 GI.1 norovirus challenge study measuring the efficacy and safety of our norovirus vaccine candidate. The study is also designed to identify a correlate of protection between immune responses to the vaccine and a reduction in risk of norovirus infection and / or severe gastroenteritis. The Company expects to report topline data from this study in Q3 2023.



A Phase 2 dose-ranging study of Vaxart's bivalent norovirus oral vaccine candidate is designed to identify a vaccine dose for a potential Phase 3 clinical trial. The Company expects to report topline data from this study in mid-2023.



To register for the webcast, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About the KOLs

Jan Vinjé, Ph.D.

Dr. Vinjé is head of the National Calicivirus Laboratory and Director of CaliciNet at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Vinjé received his Ph.D. degree at the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands, in 1999. After receiving a postdoctoral fellowship and an appointment as research assistant professor at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, he joined CDC in 2006. Over the past 10 years, he has served on several program advisory committees from several European research projects (FP6, FP7). He is serving as technical expert on the norovirus subcommittee of the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods and is a member of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses study groups on Caliciviridae (chair as of 2014) and Astroviridae. He is currently a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Microbiology and associate editor of the journal Food and Environmental Virology, and he serves as an ad hoc reviewer for multiple high-impact journals. Dr. Vinjé has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications and several book chapters. His research interests include all aspects of viral gastrointestinal disease, including detection, characterization, and prevention and control of norovirus infections.

Sarah M. Bartsch, MPH

Ms. Bartsch is a Project Director and Senior Analyst with Public Health Informatics, Computational, and Operations Research (PHICOR), the Artificial Intelligence, Modeling, and Informatics for Nutrition Guidance and Systems (AIMINGS) Center, and the Center for Advanced Technology and Communication in Health (CATCH), headquartered at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. She has been a part of the team since August of 2009 and has over a decade of experience using systems approaches and developing mathematical and computational models to assist a wide range of decision makers in public health. Bartsch has authored over 95 scientific publications, including more than 30 as first author.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Vaxart's strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, and beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "should," "believe," "could," "potential," "will," "expected," "anticipate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Vaxart's ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including its vaccine booster products; Vaxart's expectations regarding clinical results and trial data; and Vaxart's expectations with respect to the effectiveness of its product candidates. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions, or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations, and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Vaxart makes.

Please also refer to the risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of Vaxart's Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts



