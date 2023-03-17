Submit Release
AGF Announces March 2023 Cash Distributions for Certain AGF ETFs

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. AGF (AGF) today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF, which pay quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on March 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 31, 2023.

Details regarding the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange $0.17
AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange $0.21
AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange $0.01
AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange $0.17

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm's investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com  


