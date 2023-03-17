Buxton Helmsley Issues Letter to U.S. Senators Warren and Whitehouse Related to Mallinckrodt Plc. $2B Concealment of Asset Value Depreciation Expenses

The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc. (together with certain of its affiliates, "BHG" or "we"), the New York City-based investment advisor to clients with financial interests in Mallinckrodt Plc. ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") MNK, today issued an open letter (the "Letter") to U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, delivering the audited results of an extensive investigation into financial misconduct at the Company involving an evidenced scheme of concealing asset value depreciation/impairment expenses, in violation of GAAP ASC 350, 360 and Regulation S-X, taking place both before and after the Company's Chapter 11 Reorganization. BHG also enclosed an open letter simultaneously issued to the Company's directors and officers, demanding the restatement of the historical financial statements of the Company, and demanding write-downs of post-reorganization asset values based on the Company's prior-professed standards of determining the fair value of asset's securing the Company's capital structure. The open letter outlined detailed and precise evidence of the Company's continued asset value depreciation and impairment expense concealment from the Company's post-reorganization financial statements, under the leadership of the same Chief Financial Officer.

The full Letter to U.S. Senators Warren and Whitehouse of the Senate Finance Committee may be found at: https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/mnk/

The full letter to the Company, dually issued today, in addition to previous letters to/between the Company leading up to the conclusion of BHG's extensive investigation, may be found at: https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/mnk/

About Buxton Helmsley: The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc. is a premier financial service, asset management and securities research firm, providing an array of services to a diversified group of individuals, corporations, trusts, and other entities. The firm's headquarters are in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005966/en/