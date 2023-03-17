Wrap® to Host Investor Insights Webcast on March 23, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, will host a third edition of its Investor Insights webcast on March 23, 2023. During the webcast, Wrap executives will recap the Company's attendance at the World Police Summit and take related questions from investors.



Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the webcast at WRAP@gatewayir.com by 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the topics of this webinar and public disclosure rules.

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (7:00 AM Mountain time)

Webcast Link: Click here to register

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Participants may also access the live webcast by visiting the Company's investor relations website at ir.wrap.com. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers safe and effective policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel worldwide. Wrap is leading the movement for safer policing by equipping officers with safe, non-pain compliance tools and immersive training for the modern world. The Company's solutions, products, and services include the BolaWrap® Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality™.

Wrap's BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to safely detain persons without pain, injury, or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality™, the Company's virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. Through its growing availability of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ covers most facets of law enforcement training from verbal commands to tactical use-of-force.

Wrap's headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and expectations regarding future sales, expenses and break-even and profitability expectations. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products, including the acceptance of the BolaWrap 150; the risk that distributor and customer orders for future deliveries are modified, rescheduled or cancelled in the normal course of business; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

