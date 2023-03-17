Dr. Yassir Attalla, MD is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Attalla has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients
It is a passion to assist women and men in the downriver and Detroit area become more confident in their appearance, I offer many procedures to help everyone feel good in their own skin.”SOUTHGATE, MI, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Yassir Attalla
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Attalla has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Attalla strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. With more than 30 years of practicing internal medicine in the Detroit area, Dr. Yassir Attalla realizes that helping patients look their best is an important component of their health and happiness.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Attalla Aesthetics in Southgate, MI offers patients in the downriver area the most advanced, highest quality cosmetic and anti-aging procedures, at affordable prices. With more than 30 years of practicing internal medicine in the Detroit area, Dr. Yassir Attalla realizes that helping patients look their best is an important component of their health and happiness. So, to assist women and men in the downriver and Detroit area become more confident in their appearance, Dr. Attalla offers procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers and the latest aesthetic laser treatments at his practice.
Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. Attalla completed 3 years of residency in Internal Medicine at Wayne State University affiliated hospitals in the Detroit area. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, and a member of the American College of Physicians.
His 5 star reviews on Facebook, Google, and several medical review websites are a testimony to the care and compassion he has for every individual he treats. In fact, his patients often refer to him as having the “magic touch” when it comes to achieving beautiful, natural-looking cosmetic and anti-aging results.
