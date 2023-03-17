TAIWAN, March 17 - President Tsai attends Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2023 Spring Banquet

On the evening of March 17, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2023 Spring Banquet for foreign ambassadors and representatives stationed in Taiwan. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the ambassadors and representatives for speaking up for Taiwan at many international events and raising Taiwan's international profile. The president also emphasized that Taiwan is willing and able to step up our cooperation with democratic partners around the world to defend our way of life and to ensure the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to see many familiar faces here today and to join you at this Spring Banquet. Today, I want to thank all the ambassadors and representatives for your considerable support and assistance over the past year.

I also want to thank you for speaking up for Taiwan at many international events and raising Taiwan's international profile. These past few years, Taiwan has engaged in productive cooperation with countries around the world, deepening the friendships between our nations.

During this time, we’ve also been faced with international challenges. As the world tackles its many challenges, Taiwan has stood with the international community in mutual support, from contributing to the global pandemic response to providing aid to Ukraine and Türkiye.

As the pandemic continues to recede, we have gradually eased disease control regulations and are contributing more to the global economic recovery. We are also expanding our collaboration with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries on issues including climate change, medicine and public health, women's empowerment, the digital economy, and supply chain security.

Domestically, we plan to boost economic development through the use of a post-pandemic special budget. And our primary goal is to foster the industrial transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises while accelerating economic recovery in our domestic market and industries.

I can also tell you that since reopening our borders last October, Taiwan will have received approximately 1 million international visits by the end of this month. This has been a shot in the arm for Taiwan's international tourism sector.

Taiwan is a force for good, upholding regional peace and safeguarding freedom and democracy. Facing the continued expansion of authoritarianism, we will continue to enhance our national defense capabilities. We are also willing and able to step up our cooperation with democratic partners around the world to defend our way of life and to ensure the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan is a Taiwan of the world. We will not relent in our efforts, and we invite all the ambassadors, representatives, and guests in attendance to join us in advancing a better, more secure future.